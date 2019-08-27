Friday Night Preview: Killeen Ellison Eagles

WACO, TX – The Ellison Eagles finished 4-4 in district last year, and look to raise the bar this upcoming season, as they’re returning some of the top players in the district. Senior quarterback Breezion Spiller threw for over 2,100 passing yards last year, and was named the district MVP.

Another staple returner is senior left tackle Kaleb Luna, who will be playing college football at West Point. Luna will be one of the leaders on the offensive line, and for Luna, protecting the quarterback has a special meaning.

“Me and him grew up together,” Kaleb Luna said. “If we’re going up the middle, I’ve got his back, if he’s going out wide, I can keep up with him most of the time.”

“That’s my boy,” Breezion Spiller said. “We’ve got a real good connection, I love him to death like he’s my own.”

“The offensive line with Luna being back,” Todd Wright said. “Him taking charge of that group, in his leadership.”