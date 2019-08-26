Friday Night Preview: Killeen Kangaroos

WACO, TX – The Killeen Kangaroos want to right some wrongs from last year, to get into the playoff mix. The Kangaroos went into the last game of the season needing a win, and a Copperas Cove loss the Temple, in order to punch their playoff ticket. However, Copperas Cove pulled off the upset, beating Temple, and the Kangaroos were on the outside looking in.

“There’s a different level of hunger now,” Brandon Fox said. “We were upset that we didn’t make it last year, but this year, our expectation is to change that.”

Killeen doesn’t want to leave it up to anyone else but themselves, to get into the playoffs.

“We were right at the door, and couldn’t knock it down,” Neil Searcy said. “It was a lot of motivation this off season, this spring, and we’ll carry it on into the season.”

Killeen opens their season Thursday at home, against Round Rock Stony Point, with a kickoff set for 7:00 pm.