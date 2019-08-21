Friday Night Preview: La Vega’s March to Repeat as State Champs

WACO, TX – The La Vega Pirates are seeking their second consecutive state championship, with a strong group of returners on offense, including a majority of their offensive line, and the skill positions. Even though the team won state last year, head coach Don Hyde isn’t approaching this season any differently.

“It’s the same ever year,” Don Hyde said. “Whether you’re coming off a state championship, or coming off an average season or coming off a bad season, I mean it’s the same process you’re gonna do the same thing you do every year, you’re gonna get out here go to work every day, encourage great competition, and demand great effort and let the chips fall where they fall.”

“He’s always told us, no matter what stage we’re on, just play ball,” Jar’Quae Walton said. “That’s all that matters, play for one another, and play for us all.”

On defense, line backer DeMarrquese Hayes will lead the pack, as he had 152 tackles in 2018. However, the Pirates strength will be their offense, after scoring 727 points last year, and they’re returning eight starters.

“I think it’s a great advantage to our offense,” DeMarrquese Hayes said. “Same team, same people, just same thing a different year.”

“It’s good to have experience on the offensive side,” Jar’Quae Walton said. “Especially to put up points like that, and to help us win games and to help us take some of the pressure off the defense,”