Friday Night Preview: Live Oak Falcons

Waco — The Live Oak Falcons are beginning year two under head coach Brice Helton, looking to build on a playoff season in 2018.

The Falcons were hit with their share of adversity in the form of injuries, but they battled through them and those young players that filled in last year have a wealth of experience to fall back on.

“If you look around at the guys we have, we have a lot of game time minutes a lot of district minutes. “That’s the exciting thing is they’re not coming in completely new they actually, got in those reps. They know what to expect and we’re hoping just build on that.”

In addition to the injuries The Falcons were a team in transition last year but now they have the hang of things and are full speed ahead with coach Helton.

“It was just hard trying to learn new stuff but we just kept going and sticking together as a team, trusting each other and trusting that God’s blessed us with a good coach knows what he’s doing,” Defensive Back Luke Howton said.

Quarterback Mason Peters is looking forward to taking all of those experiences and using them to chase another championship in 2019.

“The injuries last year were pretty tough, especially in big games, because we couldn’t rely on those play makers that we had been relying on,” he said. “It forced people to step up and I’m excited about this year.”

Live Oak will open their season on Friday August 30th against Vanguard.