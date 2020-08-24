Friday Night Preview: Lorena Leopards

WACO, TX – The Lorena Leopards dropped from 4A to 3A, into a tough district with powerhouse schools like Rockdale, Troy and Cameron Yoe. This season, the Leopards will have a very strong defense; however, on offense it’s a rebuilding year, after losing several key players, including their offensive line and starting quarterback. It’s up for grabs who will be under center, and they’ll have very big shoes to fill.

“You know Lina was a seasoned three year starter,” Ray Biles said. “And now it’s kind of wide open and everything, we’ve got two young men that are really doing a good job right now.”

