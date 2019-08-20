Friday Night Preview: Lorena Leopards

LORENA, TX – The Lorena Leopards have high expectations heading into 2019, as the program looks to make their 12th straight playoff appearance. They were also picked 8th in Dave Campbell’s 4A Division 2 preseason poll.

“We’ve got to be better this Monday, than we were last Monday,” Ray Biles said. “We’ve got to be better tomorrow, than we were today, and as long as they’re making those steady improvements, we’ll be okay.”

The Leopards made it to the regional semi finals last year, falling just short against Pittsburg, even though they faced some injuries throughout the course of the season. Lorena will be returning talent and experience, so they’re just trying to focus on playing their best football, and not worrying about the preseason polls.

“I like that everyone has just bought in to what we’re doing,” Bradley Lina said. “And everyone’s just playing as a family.”