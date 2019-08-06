Friday Night Preview: Mart Panthers

MART, Texas — The Mart Panthers now have seven State Championship trophies in their case including two new ones from the last two seasons.

They enter this year having to replace a bulk of their starters on both sides of the ball, but the expectations never waiver in Mart, Texas.

“The target on our back is is it’s always been there it’s going to always be there and seems like it just gets bigger and bigger every year,” Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We understand that. We know what the expectations are around this place and you know these kids embrace.”

The Panthers will open their season on Friday August 30th on the road at Bosqueville.