Friday Night Preview: McGregor Bulldogs

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Bulldogs have begun the Mike Shields Era, trying to fight their way back in the playoffs.

They started strong last year going 3-0 scoring 53.3 points per game but went 1-6 in the final seven games. That experience has guys like Veandre McDaniel fired up to improve on that performance last year, and excited to get to work with Coach Shields.

“Oh I love this guy, he is so good,” McDaniel said. “So demanding he puts you in your place. Not too strict but he needs to put it there he’ll put it there. Good coach. Good Everything all around.”

Senior offensive lineman Dustin Shaffer likes the atmosphere, Coach Shields has created.

“It’s pretty relaxed,” he said. “Everybody’s just confident about this year, going into it.”

Shields likes the way his kids compete and he saw that before they even made it to the football field

“You know I think we got hard working kids I saw that in track this this spring as soon as I got here,” he said. “We didn’t blow anybody out and track but we were second in district in a tough district. And man, the kids work hard.”

The Bulldogs will open the season on August 30th against Marlin.