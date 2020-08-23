Friday Night Preview: Mexia Black Cats

WACO, TX – The Mexia Black Cats are coming off an impressive season, finishing as the area finalist, after going 5-1 in district play. This season, Mexia has a new head coach, Triston Abron, who was previously at Omaha Paul Pewitt, where his team made it to the state championship, finishing runner-up. The Black Cats are thrilled to be playing for Coach Abron.

“We all love him, he’s a great leader,” Le’Marion Miller said. “He knows what he’s doing, he’s putting us in a great position to win games.”

“The new coaches that we have came in and built a great foundation,” Jarrell Wiley said. “And they’re building leadership and coming in and just making us better people.”

“I believe in this profession, that kids are kids no matter where you are,” Triston Abron said. “It’s about number one, making sure that they understrand that you love them, and that they can trust you and you really have their best interest in mind, and when you do that they’ll run through a brick wall for you.”