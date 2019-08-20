Friday Night Preview: Mexia Black Cats

MEXIA, TX – The Black Cats finished with a 2-8 record last season, and did not win a district game. However, four of their six district losses were very close games.

“I think our kids they played hard,” Frank Sandoval said. “When you go back and look at every game, the kids are playing hard, we were just a little short handed at times, but the way they played I was proud of them.”

Mexia was picked to finish last in the district, and the team is using that as motivation.

“A lot of motivation,” Dawson Scott said. “The saying goes, once you hit rock bottom, there’s no where else to go but up.”