Friday Night Preview: Riesel Indians

WACO, TX – The Riesel Indians are entering year two under head coach Keith Stifflemire, after making a trip to the playoffs in 2019. After the realignment, the Indians are settling into new surroundings in 3A Division II, and will be competing with Clifton, Rogers, Franklin and Lexington. This upcoming season, the Indians are returning a lot of their starters from last year’s playoff squad, and they know if they can win a few district games, they’ll be in a good position to make a deep playoff run.

“It’s exciting cuz we definitely have the toughest district in our region,” Keith Stifflemire said. “And I would rather play with the big boys, knowing that if we can take care of business, we’ve got icing on the cake in the end, than to have a pushover district, knowing that you’re dreading somebody that you can’t complete with.”

“I’m looking forward to a little more competition,” Kyson Dietrich said. “But we’re ready for it, we’re gonna have to get in the weight room a little more, and get stronger, faster and kind of just do everything as a team.”