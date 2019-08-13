Friday Night Preview: Rosebud Lott

Rafael Williams takes over with a goal of getting back to the playoffs

ROSEBUD, Texas — The Rosebud Lott Cougars have opened a new chapter as Rafael Williams begins his first year as head coach.

Williams was the defensive coordinator last year so he knows this team has some talented pieces he just wants to fit them in their rightful place.

“Our goal, because we didn’t make the playoffs [last year], is to make the playoffs,” he said. We have some young pieces, we have some veteran pieces. The goal is to put it all together and see if we can be productive and compete every night.”

Kenneth Benson is a senior who is eager to lead these younger players and help get the Cougars back into the playoffs.

“We have quite a few leaders out here,” he said. “But we have a lot of young kids. Freshmen, they just don’t know, they need leaders. The big expectation is to hold each other accountable. So far, that’s really shot up since last year.”

Rosebud Lott opens their season Friday August 30th against Anderson Shiro.