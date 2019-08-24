Friday Night Preview: Salado Eagles

SALADO, Texas – Our Friday Night Football Previews continue in 4-A Division 2 with the Salado Eagles, who are coming off a 2-4 record in district play and enter 2019 with 13 combined starters – five on offense and eight on defense.

Dave Campbell’s magazine picked the Eagles to finish fifth behind Connally, Lorena, Fairefield, and Robinson – as their district is very competitive.

The Eagles missed out on the playoffs last year, but they were able to get some quality experience for some younger players – allowing them to compete at a higher level.

The Eagles kick off their season next Friday on the road against Troy.

