Friday Night Preview: Troy Trojans

TROY, Texas — The Troy Trojans will bring back a prolific rushing attack in 2019 led by junior Zach Hrbacek.

Hrbacek rushed for over 2,000 yards in his sophomore season and he’s expecting even more in 2019.

“I mean, it feels good to have a pretty good season, but I have to come back and make a better one for my team,” he said.

Hrbacek will have four of his five offensive lineman returning as well, so head coach Ronnie Porter is excited to see what this group can do.

“He definitely had a breakout year last year going over 2000 yards and he does some special things,” he said. “He’s a special kid. We’ve got some great guys in front of them to with offensive line and we return four of those five, so that’s exciting to be able to open those holes for him, let him do what he does.”

Senior tight end and linebacker Beau Workman wants to take what this team did last year and build on it.

“We’ve got a lot more experienced this year now we’re coming back even stronger even faster,” he said. “Area, that was kind of just a little stepping stone for us. We’re definitely trying to get further this year and I think that’s what we have in store for us.”

The Trojans will open the season against Salado at Crusader Stadium in Belton.