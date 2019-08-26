Friday Night Preview: University High Trojans

WACO, TX – The University High Trojans have struggled the last few years, however, they’re in a very tough district, that includes three teams ranked in the top 25.

The Trojans went into 2018 looking to end their losing streak, and that’s exactly what they did, snapping a 47 game skid, finishing with three wins.

“It helped our confidence,” Corey Sandolph said. “So now we have to play harder, come together as a team, and hopefully we make it to the playoffs or even state.”

Last year, the Trojans found themselves in the playoff hunt, in the final weeks of the season, and it raised the bar for 2019.

“Our goal is to be better than we were last year,” Rodney Smith said. “That’s two-fold, but the Trojans have the playoffs somewhere out there on their mind.”