Friday Night Preview: Valley Mills Eagles

WACO, TX – Head Coach Sam Moody is entering his fourth year at Valley Mills, and the team is coming off two consecutive playoff berths, snapping a long drought that existed prior to his arrival. The Eagles have some key players to replace going into this season, but coach Moody feels like his JV program has taken hold, so when the younger guys step up to varsity, they know this team has it’s eyes on the postseason.

“Our kids are hungry for it,” Sam Moody said. “We’ve been to the playoffs the last two years, and we had a pretty good drought before that, so getting into the playoffs is a tradition, and these kids are buying into it.”

“We all try to put in our work and help others,” Corbin Navarro said. “All our underclassmen, we try and give them the best that we can, and try to improve them every day.”