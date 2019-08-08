Friday Night Preview: Vanguard Vikings

WACO, TX – The Vanguard Vikings made it to the State Regional round last year, and look to make it back in 2019, with a strong group of seniors, and a new coaching staff.

The Vikings have a new head coach, Luke Pilant, who served as the offensive coordinator last year, and is entering his fifth year with the football program. The team has three new assistant coaches, two who coached at Parview, winning the State Title, and the third coached varsity football in Georgia.

“Some of these guys have state championships on their name,” Austin Burch said. “And it’s awesome, I’m really excited, they’re great coaches, I’m really excited to further my game.”

“Having these new coaches, they’re gonna push us a lot more,” Dalton Sawyer said. “Especially in practice, we’re gonna do a lot more conditioning. We got into the quarterfinals last year, and I think this year is gonna be an even better year.”

“I’m exited about our staff,” Luke Pilant said. “If you would have told me when I first took the job, that I was gonna have two coaches that have won state titles, and another guy who coached varsity football in Georgia, I would have been like, I’ll take it.”