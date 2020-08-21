Friday Night Preview: West Trojans

WACO, TX – The Trojans finished 2019 as the bi-district finalist, after going 4-2 in district play. Aside from having a new quarterback in 2020, Landon Edwards, the Trojans are back at full strength, as they only lost five seniors, allowing the team to pick right back up where they left off.

“It’s a good position that we’re in,” David Woodard said. “Having as many guys that got Friday night experience last year as they did, so it’s exciting to get out here and see where we are, so much further ahead this time this year, than we were last year.”

“We’re able to come into practice and we don’t have to re-teach a lot of stuff,” Landon Edwards said. “It’s more like muscle memory, getting back into the groove of things.”

“It feels good,” Trey Janek said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, that have a lot of experience under their belt, that are strong now and building up their strength, they’re big dudes.”