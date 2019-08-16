Friday Night Preview: West Trojans

The West Trojans will be Young but talented in 2019

WEST, Texas — The West Trojans will have some big names off an area finalist team from last year.

Nathan Gerik and Preston Johnson are gone, but now it’s a chance for some young players to step up and carry the baton.

“I think our expectations are the same,” Head Coach David Woodard said. “We expect to hopefully contend for district championship and get the playoffs and let the chips fall where they fall when we get there. We’ve got a lot of young kids this year and lost a lot of experience and so each and every day has got to be a big step for us.”

Stepping in for Gerik will be Junior Landon Edwards, and he has faith that the younger players will be able to handle the work load.

“It’s a little different,” he said. “But we just got to trust them to get to get their job done and we’ll have their back.”

Anthony McGlothen is back for his junior season and is ready to accept the role as a leader.

“I have big shoes to fill,” he said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year. And we’re young this year so we’ve just got to prove it to everybody, what we can do.”

West will open the season on August 30th against the Hillsboro Eagles.