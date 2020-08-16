Friday Night Preview: Whitney Wildcats

WACO, TX – The Wildcats were the regional semifinalist last year, after going undefeated in district play. Their comeback win over the eventual state champs in Grandview, completely changed the outlook of the program, coming back from a 21-7 deficit, scoring 19 unanswered points for the win.

“I think that changed the atmosphere,” Garrett Peacock said. “Like everybody knew that we could beat the number one team in the state, and you just have to have that dedication at practice.”

“It completely boosted our confidence,” Dawson Hightower said. “I think it made us realize what we were truly made of, and ever since then, we’ve kind of chipped away on every team, just like we did to them and we always had a positive outcome.”

“Knowing that we could step on the field against a quality ball club and win,” Mark Byrd said. “You know once you get that taste of winning verses top notch caliber teams, you want it again, so I think just knowing that we could get over the hump, playing in big ball games and learn how to finish.”

The Wildcats open their season on the road against Ford.