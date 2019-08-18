Friday Night Preview: Whitney Wildcats

WACO, TX – The Whitney Wildcats finished last year as the Bi-District Finalist, and look to advance even further in 2019, as they’re returning a strong group of seniors.

“We have seniors in the right spots to lead us right now,” Mark Byrd said. “And that’s a great thing, because they have a lot of games under their belt.”

After posting a 4-2 district record in 2018, the Wildcats are bound to do even better this season, since they’re returning the nucleus of the team, who are seniors.

“We’ve been together since peewee football,” Griffen Fallwel said. “And that bond has just been staying together, for this long, and I think it’s only gotten stronger.”