Gathers Looking To Use His Frame To Improve His All-Around Game

Former Baylor Bear Rico Gathers is competing for a roster spot with the Cowboys over the next few months after seeing limited action in 2018.

Gathers played 146 snaps in 2018, that was less than half the snaps of third Tight End Dalton Schultz. Head Coach Jason Garrett has maintained Gathers processes a lot of physical tools, but still wants to see him put all the elements together.

“He takes good professional approach,” Garrett said Tuesday. “It’s not easy position. You’re involved in the running game, the passing game, so he’s got to continue to learn, but he’s continuing get better and better.”

Gathers is taking that athletic ability he showed on the basketball court, and hoping to show a more well-rounded skill set and that starts with his blocking.

“I have accept the fact that I”m big guy,” Gathers said. “Ever since Baylor, I’ve been big but agile athletic. That not looking negative, it’s a positive. I have God-given size to use on field.”

Gathers and the Cowboys will return to the practice field on Wednesday for Day two of mini camp at the Star in Frisco.