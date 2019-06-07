Gathers Working Hard to Make The Most Of Opportunities

Cowboys Tight-End Rico Gathers finds himself in an awfully crowded tight end room in Frisco.

The former Baylor basketball player turned NFL Tight end is coming off a season where he caught 3 balls for 45 yards. With Jason Witten back in the fold Gathers has been working hard to make the most of these reps leading into training camp.

“It’s been a long offseason for me, just because, working out,” he said. “I’ve really been working out, since the season ended last year so, controlling my weight — staying down with that, dieting just little things like that and just details, from there it’s been a real smooth transition this year than the previous years because I’ve been so on point with what I’ve needed to do for this team.”

While Witten adds more competition for a few spots in that tight end room, Gathers enjoys having him back in the fold.

“He’s really been a help since he’s been back,” gathers said of Witten. “A guy like me, I really appreciate him being back man and this is just been you know real smooth.”

The Cowboys will hold their mandatory minicamp next week in Dallas, before arriving at training camp, in Oxnard, California in late July.