Going from Good to Great

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears have transitioned from a fall camp schedule to a game-week schedule where the players have more responsibilities away from the facility.

Head Coach Matt Rhule wants his guys to go from that ‘grind-it-out’ camp mentality to one where they are preparing themslves to be ready for 6:00pm on Saturday.

“The focus has to change and from getting one percent better every day to getting yourself prepared to play on the Saturday,” Rhule said. “To me every single thing that you do this week, from what you eat, to what you sleep, to, how much you study the game plan either helps you or hurts you.”

Rhule said that what the players do away from the facility during game-week is just as important as what they do when they are at the football complex.

“I can’t make that decision for the guys, I can only control like two to four hours a day,” he said. “The other 20 to 22 hours a day is where great happens. That’s where if you want to go be great, then get yourself extra work done on your own and during those other hours.”