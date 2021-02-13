Gonzaga, Baylor Top NCAA Committee’s Initial Rankings

by: Associated Press

Baylor’s Jared Butler (12) brings the ball up the court against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WACO, TX (AP) — Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were the top overall seed followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee as a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll all season. Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston were the No. 2 seeds in the four brackets.

