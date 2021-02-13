Gonzaga, Baylor Top NCAA Committee’s Initial Rankings

WACO -- Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox of Fox Sports Central Texas joined the Fox 44 Sports team to discuss another unscheduled off Week for The Baylor Men's Team.

They discuss if Baylor will get all 18 Big 12 Games in. If they don't but still win the Big 12 should it come with an asterisk? And should Baylor consider opting out of the Big 12 Tournament?