Hard Work Pays Off: Baylor’s Holmes Earns Admiration on Teammates and Coaches

WACO — Baylor’s Gavin Holmes has battled his way back from two ACL injuries to earn a single-digit number and impress his new coaches in the process.

Holmes was one of many that was thrown into the fire during Baylor’s 1-11 campaign. Just as he was becoming a bigger part of the offense he tore his ACL against Texas Tech.

After working to get back he played one game in 208 against Oklahoma State only to have another ACL injury the following Monday at practice.

After rehabbing for the last year he has not only worked himself into being a big part of the offense again, he earned a single digit number, as voted on by his teammates.

“It’s awesome,” Quarterback Charlie Brewer said. “He definitely deserves it[single digit]. For those that haven’t played sports — you realize it’s not easy to easy to come back from injury like that, especially two of them in two years. It takes a lot of mental toughness to get through that.”

Toughness earned him a single-digit number and it certainly grabbed the attention of his new head Coach Dave Aranda.

“I think he’s inspiration,” Aranda said. “I think his care factor is very, very high. In the time since I’ve been here, he’s someone that if the quarterback is looking that way, he’s not only going to get open, but if it’s being contested he’s going to make that catch. And he’s going to get up and do it again.”