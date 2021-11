KILLEEN, TX — Harker Heights just keeps on winning as the Knights finished the regular season in style with a 28-24 win over Bryan on Thursday night.

With the win, Harker Heights finishes the regular season with a 9-1 record.

The Knights will next be in action when they take on DeSoto in the bi-district playoff round on October 11 at 7:00 pm at Waco ISD Stadium.