Harker Heights ready to make playoff push in 2021

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Already sitting at 8-1 with a game left in the season, the Harker Heights Knights Football team has accomplished so much this year.

With a chance to not only finish the regular season 9-1, and also make an impact in the postseason, head coach Jerry Edwards still believes there’s plenty for his team to still get done.

“For us to be sitting eight and one is kind of where I thought we would be. The kids have played well each and every week. It’s a tough district, and to navigate and to stay at peak performance every week is difficult to do,” he said. “You know, we go into the regular season with a chance to finish with nine wins, which would be a big accomplishment for Harker Heights and Killeen ISD and a chance to gear up for the playoffs and get ready for a playoff run.”