High Expectations for Baylor’s Defense Despite Losing 7 Key Starters

WACO, TX – Baylor’s defense lost more than half of their starters; however, with a defensive oriented head coach in Dave Aranda, and linebacker Terrel Bernard, it won’t take long to get up to speed. Bernard earned eight All-Big 12 Preseason Honors, after dominating his sophomore season. I caught up SicEm365 Radio Talk Show Host/Program Director, David Smoak, on Baylor’s defense heading into 2020.

“Clay Johnston goes down, Matt Rhule and Company said this guy can play,” David Smoak said. “And we had seen flashes of Terrel Bernard, at the very first game at Oklahoma State, he returns a fumble, that was a strip sack, for a touchdown that sealed the game. He stepped up big time and that wasn’t just one moment, he was fantastic at the end of the year, replacing perhaps what was the heart and soul of that defense. I expect big things out of Terrel Bernard and I think a lot of players will feed off of him.”

Catch David Smoak on SicEm365 Radio Monday through Friday 3:00pm-6:00pm.

SicEm365 Radio live stream: https://sicem365.com/s/6943/sicem365-radio-live-stream

SicEm365 Radio shows: https://sicem365.com/t/26930/sicem365-radio

On offense, Charlie Brewer is entering his senior season at Baylor, and with the trajectory they’ve been on since his freshman year, the team is bound to have success in 2020, despite any negative impacts of COVID-19.

“That guy is just tough as nails,” David Smoak said. “He’s competitive, he comes from a family of quarterbacks, he is to me the x-factor, he can will a team sometimes to a win. You know, this is a program that has been through hell and back in the last four to five years, and some of the players on the team that are dealing with COVID, you have to be really tough minded, and Aranda and other coaches have mentioned, how impressed they’ve been. I think they’ve been through so much, that even though this is difficult, it might be something that they handle better than others.”