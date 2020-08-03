High School Football Starts With Safety Top of Mind

WACO, TX – High school football practice is officially underway for 1A-4A schools, in preparation for their August 28th opener. COVID-19 has changed the way of life, but one thing that remains the same is the Mart Panthers are coming off a state championship. As the three time defending state champs look to get back to Arlington, they’re taking all the precautions to practice in a very safe manner.

“They changed a lot of the ways we practice,” Roddrell Freeman said. “Like we have to wear a mask, we have to carry water with us the whole time, it’s a different feeling.”

“Whatever it is they wore today, we’re gonna wash it,” Kevin Hoffman said. “Their helmets are gonna be sanitized outside the locker room before we ever take them in, we’re gonna work out in the weight room, it’s been sanitized, we’ll sanitize it during workouts, we’ll sanitize it when we’re finished working out. All the pads and everything that you see out here, when we’re done with them, before the coach puts them up, he’s gonna sanitize everything.”