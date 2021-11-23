Abbott Football in the midst of another deep playoff run

ABBOTT, TX — It’s been six years since the Abbott Panther Football team advanced past the area round of the UIL playoffs. That season Terry Crawford and company won a state title.

That’s the goal once again as the Panthers are back in the third round of the playoffs, with a chance to advance even further with a win against Coolidge.

“In my 24 years here, we’ve missed the playoffs seven times. Well prior to last season that was three in a row. And the reason why we missed this playoffs is because we had gotten away from the way we do things,” Crawford said. “Kids thought just because we were Abbott, we were going to continue to win. This group of seniors put us back on the map.”