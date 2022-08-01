ABBOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The success in the regular season is undeniable for the top dogs (or cats) of the 1A-DI District.

However, the Panthers haven’t been able to turn their two-straight undefeated regular seasons into state championships. Abbott fell just short of a state championship appearance, suffering a 50-48 defeat to May in the state semifinal.

“It’s your goal is always to just go out and beat everyone else,” Senior center Will Cazda said. “We want to get to Jerry’s world. So I want to go there.”

The Panthers have a good chance to show out this year, returning Senior quarterback Karsyn Johnson to lead the Abbott offense.

“I think we’ll have a really good running game which I think will open up the passing game for us,” Johnson said. “All of my senior class has to be leaders this year.”

It’s all about “the moment” for Abbott in 2022. Cazda said the Panthers are ready to embrace the moment, despite a young team.

“I don’t think any moment will be too big for us this year,” Cazda said. “We know we’re good, but we’re going to go out there and show that we’re good, not just play around.”