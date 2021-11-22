Academy Football ready to reach another historic playoff milestone

ACADEMY, TX — The 2021 season has already been a historic one for the Academy Bumblebees Football team, as they have advanced to the third round for the first time in school history.

Now, they are ready to go even further and keep the dream of a state tile alive.

“I like the way they hang in there and they fight. They don’t give up. We never panic. I just love the brotherhood that they’re presenting out there on the football field,” head coach Chris Lancaster said. “We’re going to enjoy the moment, but at the same time, we got to also prepare ourselves for what is ahead of us and the opportunity that we have.”