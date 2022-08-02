AQUILLA, TX (FOX 44) — The Aquilla Football team is perfectly aware of where its fellow district coaches picked the Cougars to finish in the district.

“I think they’ve got us picked to finish third or fourth in the district,” said head coach Shannon Williams. “Hopefully we can prove everybody wrong.”

To do that Aquilla will have to unseat either Abbott or Coolidge, who have finished 1-2 in the district the past two seasons.

The Panthers have shown an ability to do just that, most recently they compiled a 3-1 district record in 2019 to make their most recent playoff apperance.

“It means something to us,” Williams said. “This is my 22nd year coaching football. I expect every year to be playing in December. That’s our goal. Those are the teams that get remembered.”

The Cougars will start the season, which they hope will be on to remember, on Friday, August 28th against Covington.