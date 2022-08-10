AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — Whenever a new head coach comes into a program, it’s never a guarantee that the players will buy in from day one.

“You go to some places and there’s a little bit of resistance,” said first year head coach Craig Horn. “These guys are hungry to have success and so there’s not a lot of resistance with the change that we’ve brought in.”

One piece of that equation may have to do with the fact that this Axtell team has plenty of experience back in 2022, with 16 of the Longhorns 23 letterman back from last season. With that has come a renewed passion for the sport as well.

“We all look forward to practice this year,” said senior defensive end/wide receiver Chris Gacayan. “Last year we’re always moping around. Now we want to come out, work out, get better and stuff like that.

Axtell will open up its season on Friday, August 26th against Moody.