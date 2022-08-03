WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Coming off a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021, the Bishop Reicher Football team is ready to bounce back this year.

The Cougars still have plenty of youth on this season’s team, but they will hope to take some of the late season momentum from last year, when they won two of their final three games, and utilize it in 2022.

This season will also mark year two for head coach Billy Overshown, who hopes to see his players buy in this preseason.

“I would feel that they came every day, they learned as much as they could and they’re excited about the season to come. I think that’s a win,” Overshown said.

He’s not the only one with goals either, as some of the team’s standouts also know what they want the team to look like come week one.

“For me personally, I hope we’re in shape, like conditioned so we can go all four quarters and work our butts off the whole game. This year is a different, different mindset. We’re going to work even more,” said junior wide receiver/quarterback Blake Brown.

The Cougars will get a chance to get their first real four quarter test on Friday, August 26th, when they open the season against Milano.