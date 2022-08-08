BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are ready to make some noise and poised to make another playoff appearance in 2022.

The Bulldogs return Newt Schornack under center and Baylor baseball commit John Youens at wide receiver.

Bosqueville are projected to finish third in District 8-2A DI behind Marlin and Crawford. It’s a tough district but Bulldogs head football coach Clint Zander thinks they have what it takes to compete in it.

“Expectations are, obviously we will make the playoffs and hopefully shoot for district championship,” Zander said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys up front on both sides of the ball and those are the ones that are really going to have to mature quickly and hopefully be able to compete at the varsity level.”

As the Bulldogs head into the fall, they’ll need to play together. Youens said after that it’s smooth sailing from there.

“We’ve got to replace a lot of offensive linemen that have graduated or aren’t playing this year,” Youens said. “We just got to get the young guys ready and get them on the same page as us and we have them on the same page as us, we’re going to be pretty good.”

Bosqueville opens up their season against Chilton on August 26th.