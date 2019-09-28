Breaking it down: Salado at Connally

District 8-4A Division Two opened play this week with what looks to be one heck of a district race and the first installment of this non-stop thrill ride was a showdown between the Cadets from Connally and the Eagles of Salado.

Connally rising up to number two in the state in 4A division two this week, but Salado drew first blood two plays after Danny Rubio peels off a run around the right end down to the five-yard-line.

Two plays later, quarterback Hutton Haire with the keeper, Eagles up 7-0.

Ensuing drive, Cadets’ first play from scrimmage and Kavian Gaither back to pass, looking for Korie Black but the tipped ball will be picked off by Latrell Jenkins.

The Eagles and the yard-chewing misdirection will march righ back down the field and this time Noah Mexcher gets it off of the left edge and goes in for the touchdown… Eagles up 14-0, with their time of possession taking up nine of the first 12 minutes.

Connally would get their workhorse going in Jay’Veon Sunday. The Cadets would answer in the closing seconds of the first quarter with Sunday going through a bif hole for the score. Connally closes the gap to seven.

Salado’s next drive would end on a failed 4th down conversion and Connally will chew up clock and yardage ending it with Sunday bullying his way into the endzone for the score, tying it up at 14.

Connally goes on to win 28-21, holding off a last minute drive by Salado, intercepting a pass from Haire at the Connally three.