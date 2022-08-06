BREMOND, TX (FOX 44) — The Tigers made an impressive run in the playoffs, losing to Chilton in the regional semifinals.

Bremond has an uphill climb but hope to make a statement this year with a few key returners. One of those key pieces back is sophomore Braylen Wortham, who led the Tigers as a freshman last year.

“We’ll probably start three freshmen again this year,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “We started three last year, so that’s a total of six to seven kids that are in the freshman and sophomore classes playing on Friday nights. Our youth will be what we have to contend with. But, you know, they’re fairly talented kids and I think if they work hard and things go well for us, we could have a good season.”

The Tigers lost their last regular season game to Chilton, 41-0 before falling in the third round of the 13-2A DII regional semifinal to Chilton, 41-14. Bremond thinks they can bounce back this year.

Bremond opens up their 2022 campaign against Normangee on August 26th.