EDDY, TX (FOX 44) — For the Bruceville-Eddy Football team, 2021 was a season in which there were plenty of lessons to take away.

“I kept a notebook in my top drawer where everything I messed up in the past I made a note to fix it this year,” said head coach Jeff Nuner.

Much like Nuner, the Eagles will have plenty to fix in 2022, coming off of a 2-8 season where they won just one of their final five games.

What is working in the team’s favor this upcoming season, is the fact that there’s plenty of returning experience from the year before.

Bruceville-Eddy has 15 total returning starters, which is tied for the second most in the Eagles’ district.

“They understand why we’re here and what we’re trying to build. Whether you know not just this year, but for the younger kids to see is as an example to continue into the future,” Nuner said.

Having an experienced team not only brings added value on the field, but also within the locker room as well.

“Now we’re starting to pick up the pace and really just come together as a team. I really like the bond with this team,” senior running back Chad Pate said. “I like how we all work together, and none of us are really against each other. It’s all kind of like a family.”

The Eagles will start their season on Friday, August 26th against Hico.