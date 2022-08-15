CAMERON, TX (FOX 44) — The Yoemen look to build on last year’s success after Head football coach Rick Rhoades led the Yoemen back to the playoffs in his first year back with the program.

Cameron Yoe only returns 10 starters, seven of those coming on the defensive side of the ball.

The Yoemen are now tasked with competing for a district title in one of the toughest districts in all of Texas high school football, 11-3A DI. Franklin joined the mix this year, making it two state champions Cameron Yoe must go through if they’re going to get back to the playoffs.

“What I’ve told the kids, my attitude and what the kid that the kids are taking is if you’re going to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Rhoades said. “That’s that’s the attitude that we’re taking in the district.”

Expect the combination of quarterback Braylen Drake and wide receiver Charlie Mayer to be a pivotal part of Cameron Yoe’s 2022 campaign. It won’t be easy but the Yoemen are ready to get back out to those Friday Night Lights.

“Everybody’s really excited because, I mean, we all love the game so much. And I mean, everybody’s we just work so well together,” Mayer said. “Everybody’s just ready for this year.”