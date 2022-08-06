CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates are not messing around this year as they look to bring a football championship back home to Chilton for the first time since 2006. After a loss in the regional semifinals to Mart, 56-10, the Pirates are primed for another playoff run.

Expectations have been set really high,” Chilton head coach Bennie Huitt said. “Last year we finished 12-2 so now the community is excited and ready for football to start. Of course we want to get them some.”

The Pirates are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, perhaps none more important than the defensive side of the ball. Senior linebacker Miguel Barron returns to lead a defense that only gave up more than ten points four times in 2021, twice in losses to Mart.

Now Chilton thinks they have a solid group and come into this year with lofty expectations.

I think we can go all the way,” Senior center Colton Bosse said. “Personally, I see film from last year and I already know we have a way better team put together this year. I honestly believe we can go all the way.”

Chilton opens up their 2022 season against Bosqueville on August 26th.