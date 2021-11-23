China Spring focused on what it can control ahead of game against Carthage

CHINA SPRING, TX — 2021 has already been a great year for the China Spring Cougars and it can get even better if they can knock off top-ranked Carthage and advance to the state quarterfinals.

Now while this matchup between top-5 teams in the state might be happening a little earlier in the playoffs than it deserves, the Cougars are not making it out to be bigger than any other game they’ve played this season.

“Everybody’s telling us this is the state championship, this is the biggest game of the entire year. And yeah, I mean, we’ve been training for this and we kind of have our mindset that we talk about in the locker room,” said head coach Brian Bell. “Like I said, we’ve been having this mindset for a long time now. So it’s nothing different for us and we’re really worried about our own preparation, worried about our own performance, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”