CHINA SPRING, TEXAS — China Spring Athletic Director Josh Gregory has confirmed to Fox 44 Sports that head football coach Brian Bell has resigned and will take a coaching position at Baylor.

Bell has been the head coach of the Cougars since 2018 and most recently led the football team to a state championship on Friday.

With this change he will reunite with his brother, Shawn Bell, who is the quarterbacks coach at Baylor.