CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — For the China Spring Football team, 2022 will be about embracing change within the program in key positions.

The first of which comes to mind is at head coach, where Tyler Beatty will take over for Brian Bell following the Cougars’ run to a state title last season.

The second is at quarterback, where Major Bowden is no longer the guy as he begins his college football career. Ready to replace him is Wimberly transfer Cash McCollum, who comes to China Spring after throwing for 2,336 yards and 28 touchdowns at Wimberly last season.

“That’s kind of the beauty of it, is the fact that as coaches in our profession, we’re able to build something new. The chemistry is different. Faces are different, especially on our coaching staff as well,” Beatty said. “How we go out and play, what we defend, what we’re able to do successfully on offense and in the kicking game will handle itself through our preparation. But we just want to make sure that we’re ready and prepared and our kids are able to go execute when that time comes.”

The Cougars will find out plenty about themselves right out of the gate as well, when they host another defending champion in Lorena on Friday, August 26th.