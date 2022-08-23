COPPERAS COVE, TX (FOX 44) — It’s been four seasons since the Copperas Cove Football team finished with a winning record, but the Bulldawgs seem confident that they can get back to that level this season.

A big reason for that is Tony Johnson, the school’s new head coach, who comes to The Cove from W.T. White High School.

“Lately it’s been something that people have kind of turned their nose down on and kind of kind of looked at with like, ‘oh, my gosh, what happened to Cove,'” Johnson said. “It’s got a bunch of great kids that want to be coached, a bunch of great kids that are hungry to be successful again. So for me, it was a perfect storm.”

The players also have high hopes for what this season can bring in Copperas Cove.

“We’re actually looking like 130% to be honest. I feel like we’re doing like really good this year. I have high expectations for ourselves as well,” said senior wide receiver Trey Foster.

“The biggest thing that everybody’s noticed is the energy change. We’re compelled. We’re locked in to what we want to do and we actually want to get the job done and win,” senior safety Dayne Holden said.

The Bulldawgs start their season on Friday, August 26th against Georgetown.