COVID-19 Causes the Postponement of Belton and Harker Heights Football Game

BELTON — The Belton High School game against Harker Heights scheduled for Friday, November 6th has been rescheduled after positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines among the Belton football program.

Killeen ISD released the following:

“The District Executive Committee will meet to find a time when both programs can meet to play the game within the schedule. The district will post the new dates on the website once details are finalized.

Once again, the Harker Heights High Varsity Football game set to take place on Friday against Belton High will be rescheduled.”