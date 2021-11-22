Crawford hopes to keep undefeated season alive

CRAWFORD, TX — The Crawford Pirates are no strangers to the late rounds of the high school football playoffs, which is where they find themselves once again.

They enter their third round matchup against Italy with a 12-0 record, as they also realize that it only takes one slip up to end their season.

“The deeper you get into the playoffs, you’re living on the edge, you know, each and every game, so this may be your last,” head coach Greg Jacobs said. “You never know, obviously, and when you get into the playoffs like we are now, the e challenge is real because each team that you play is getting better and better and better. The challenge presented this week is a big challenge. Italy’s very talented.”