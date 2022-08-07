CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — After a disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, the Pirates are ready to pillage the competition.

Crawford returns 15 starters after going 13-1 last season. Their only loss came to Marlin in the regional finals last year.

“If you do have an experienced group, they’re looking forward to something new,” Crawford head football coach Greg Jacobs said. “We’ve got to take care of the little things, the simple, the basic things that lead to better things in the future.”

Luke Torbert is back under center after leading the Pirates to a successful season last year. Torbert exited that game against Marlin due to injury.

Crawford is confident they know what they need to do to win, just show up.

“The key to that is people showing up to workouts day in, day out,” Torbert said. “That’s a lot of motivation to get up there and help your teammates.”

Crawford beings their 2022 season against Goldthwaite on August 26th.