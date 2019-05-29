Crawford Softball has Dominated Their Way Back to Austin

The Crawford Softball team is back in the UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2016, laying waste to all the opponents in their path.

Crawford shut out Honey Grove in the regional finals 7-0 and 6-0, running their playoff tally to 59 runs scored, and just four runs allowed. This team is red-hot, rolling into Austin.

“We’ve just been on a roll lately,” Senior Cambree Aguirre said. “I think every game we’ve gotten better, our defense our offense we’ve just been practicing our butts off to get to where we are, so each game we progress and get everything better so going into this being on a roll I think we’ll have a good shot.”

Aguirre one of those Crawford girls that grew up watching Lady Pirate teams have success in the playoffs, and one of the few girls were on that team back in 2016. Avery Ward was also a member of that team and they have been able to share some of their experiences from Crawford’s last trip to Austin.

“It’s great,” Ward said. “Especially since I now have the experience I know what to expect, Cambree knows what to expect, and we can relay everything to our teammates, we’re just gonna focus on this first game, because we didn’t do that our freshman year.”

The Lady Pirates will hold a send-off at the School at 6:00am before they hit the road for Austin to get ready for their 9:00am first pitch with West Sabine.